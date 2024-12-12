Delhi Police data shows a decline in crimes against women in Capital

The national capital saw a drop in crime against women, thanks to the comprehensive set of measures initiated by the Delhi Police to reduce crimes against women through a combination of technology and conventional methods.

According to police data, rape cases in the city declined by 10.36 per cent, from 2,141 cases in 2023 to 1,919 this year. Molestation cases also dropped by 19.10 per cent, from 2,345 in 2023 to 1,897 this year.

Additionally, eve-teasing cases decreased by 9.97 percent, from 381 in 2023 to 343 this year. Most notably, human trafficking cases plummeted by 42.37 per cent, from 59 in 2023 to just 34 this year.

Highlighting efforts to curb crimes against women, Special Commissioner of Police (Training) Chhaya Sharma said, “Ensuring the safety and empowerment of women requires a multi-faceted approach. By leveraging advanced technologies such as AI-powered surveillance, fostering community awareness through self-defence workshops and campaigns, and establishing victim-centric support systems like women’s help desks, we aim to create a safer environment for women.”

“Our mission is not just to prevent crimes but also to inspire confidence among women that the system is responsive and inclusive,” Sharma added.

Elaborating on the steps taken by the Delhi Police, Sharma said, The Delhi Police have implemented a comprehensive set of measures to reduce crimes against women. By combining stringent enforcement of laws like the POCSO Act and leveraging advancements in technology, the Delhi Police has established a robust framework for ensuring safety and justice.

She added that police presence in areas marked as unsafe for women has been increased, and women-centric programmes such as Pink booths, the ‘Himmat’ mobile app, the ‘Nirbheek scheme’, and initiatives to raise awareness about sexual crimes among girls in schools and colleges have been initiated.

The Special CP added that Delhi Police has linked 1096 to police control rooms to ensure quick action. 1096 is a helpline number in Delhi that is used for anti-stalking, domestic violence, sexual abuse, rape, and kidnapping.

Sharma also lauded the use of technology in bringing the crime rate down such as AI-enabled cameras installed in public spaces which help identify and track suspects in real-time and the use of AI tools to analyse crime data to identify the area where such crimes occurred, helps in the deployment of resources, ensuring better coverage and vigilance.