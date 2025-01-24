Delhi Police conducts search operation in slum areas to identify ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’

Delhi Police on Wednesday conducted search operations in slum areas across the national capital as part of an ongoing investigation into Bangladeshi infiltration.

Speaking to ANI, West Delhi DCP Vichitra Veer said that the search operations were conducted at night to ensure easy checking of individuals as family members usually remain at home after work.

“The purpose of conducting the campaign at night is that people go to work during the day. At night all the family members are found at home, which makes verification easier. We have started the process of deportation of 10 Bangladeshis from West Delhi and other districts are also carrying out the process,” DCP Vichitra Veer said.

The BJP has been criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi accusing it of providing voter ID cards and Aadhaar cards to Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants to gain votes.

On Monday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena raised concern over the growing involvement of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in criminal activities.

His comments followed a recent incident in Mumbai, where a Bangladeshi national was arrested in connection with a break-in and assault on actor Saif Ali Khan.

In response, Saxena instructed the Delhi Police Commissioner to initiate a special operation aimed at identifying and apprehending such illegal immigrants.

In a letter dated January 20, Delhi L-G Secretariat said, “Lt Governor has directed that a special campaign be launched to identify such infiltrators on a mission mode. An outreach programme may be launched through print and social media to generate public awareness on the importance of verification of employees/domestic help and workers including construction labour in the interest of their own security.”

Notably, last year in December, Delhi LG VK Saxena directed the Delhi Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner to launch a special drive in the next two months to identify and take action against “illegal immigrants from Bangladesh” residing in Delhi.