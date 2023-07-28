Delhi Police conducts late-night patrolling in Jama Masjid area ahead of Muharram

A late-night patrolling was conducted in the Jama Masjid area of old Delhi on Thursday ahead of the Muharram procession, a senior police officer said.

“The patrolling is part of an institutionalised mechanism that we conduct from time to time. However, keeping in mind the Muharram procession the day after tomorrow, to bring agility in the police force and inculcate the fear of law in the minds of mischief mongers, this is an exercise of the police force which we are doing”, said Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi on Thursday.

Further, Special CP Pathak added, “Any procession or a festival which demands tight security, the Delhi police addresses that adequately. The force will be deployed everywhere and all arrangements have been made so that the procession is carried out smoothly and law and order is maintained”.

Advertisement

On being asked about the usage of drones and CCTV cameras for ensuring security, he said, “The society revolves around technology. Of course, the Delhi Police use the technology as a force multiplier. It ensures speed and certainty”.

Significantly, Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, holds deep religious significance among Muslims.