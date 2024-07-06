Delhi Police busts inter-state drug cartel

Delhi PPolic’s Special Cell has busted an inter-state drug cartel with the arrest of four traffickers including the kingpin, the police said on Saturday.

A total of 6.776 kg of crude heroin and brown sugar and 10.598 kgs of fine quality opium said to be smuggled from the North Eastern states have been recovered fron the drug dealers, the police added.

The approximate value of their entire seizure made in the crackdown is around Rs 50 crore in the international market , the cops said.

As per the cops, the narcotics substances were brought to be supplied in Delhi NCR and nearby states, the Special Cell said.

The gang members used a secret cavity made in their car to transport the drugs, in a bid to evade the law enforcement agencies.

According to the police, the four nabbed traffickers have been identified as Ramawtar Jat, Tejpal Beniwal, Ramniwas Lega and Kishana Ram Lega, all belonging to district Churu, Rajasthan.

The cartel used to smuggle the drugs in secret cavities made in two of their SUVs, the police said.

Efforts made by the special cell in this operation clearly show their unwavering commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of the citizens, a senior police official says.

It was on June 25, the cops received intel that the gang willbe coming to Delhi to deliver a huge consignment of drugs near Tuglaqabad Fort, Delhi.

Accordingly, a raiding party was constituted and Ramawtar along with his three above associates were apprehended near Ganga Baksh Road near Biodiversity Park, Tughlaqabad, Delhi along with a black SUV.

During the search of the vehicle, the drugs were found from the secret cavities made inside the tael lights of the car.

A case under the appropriate sections of law was registered against them.