Delhi Police arrests wanted gangster in MCOCA case

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has apprehended a 42-year-old fugitive gangster affiliated with the Hashim Baba gang. The suspect, wanted in a Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) case along with seven other offenses, was arrested following a specific tip-off.

Identified as Asrar, the suspect was apprehended from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, with a pistol and bullets seized during the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Amit Kaushik, confirmed.

Kaushik stated that the arrested individual had a history of involvement in seven cases, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, riots, and violations of the Arms Act. He is believed to have entered the world of crime to make quick money.

The Delhi Police continue their efforts to apprehend other gangsters and their associates involved in criminal activities across the city, Kaushik added.

In a separate case, the South West District police arrested a notorious criminal and seized a loaded single-shot pistol from his possession. The suspect was caught following specific intelligence about his plans to commit a crime.