Delhi Police Academy observes International Yoga Day with enthusiasm across all campuses

The Delhi Police Academy marked International Yoga Day 2025 with great fervour, organising collective yoga sessions across its four campuses on Saturday.

The event witnessed a remarkable turnout of over 2,500 participants, underscoring the growing significance of yoga in law enforcement training and lifestyle.

The celebrations commenced early in the morning with synchronised yoga sessions held simultaneously at the academy’s campuses in Dwarka, Wazirabad, Jharoda Kalan, and Abhanpura.

The initiative aimed to highlight yoga’s vital role in promoting both physical fitness and mental resilience—traits essential for police personnel.

At the Dwarka campus, Asif Mohammad Ali, IPS, Joint Director, led by example, participating in a yoga session alongside 600 trainees and trainers.

At the Wazirabad campus, Mohammad Ali, IPS, Deputy Director, joined 900 trainees and trainers in the session, emphasising the academy’s commitment to holistic health.

At the Jharoda Kalan campus, Assistant Directors Anil Kumar and Richpal took part in a yoga session with approximately 1,000 trainees and trainers, further reinforcing the academy’s focus on wellness.

Meanwhile, the Abhanpura Commando Campus also conducted a yoga session, where the staff actively participated, embracing the physical and mental benefits of yoga.

The success of these celebrations was attributed to the guidance and vision of Sh. Sanjay Kumar, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police (Training), whose leadership continues to shape the academy’s positive training environment.

Through this initiative, the Delhi Police Academy reaffirms its dedication to fostering a culture of wellness and fitness among its personnel, contributing to a more focused, resilient, and effective police force.