A total of 197 cases of Covid associated Mucormycosis AKA black fungus were reported in Delhi till May 19 amid the current wave of Covid-19 grappling the city, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday informed.

This includes some patients coming from outside Delhi.

“There were 197 cases of black fungus across all hospitals in Delhi till Wednesday night. These included patients who have come from other states for treatment,” Jain told the reporters.

The Delhi health minister cautioned the Covid-19 patients for judicious consumption of steroids, which is believed as a cause behind the spurt in Mucor cases.

He also appealed to patients to take steroids only on the advice of the doctor noting that the Mucor cases are happening due to an increase in blood sugar levels and decreased immunity arising from its consumption.

“People who have been on steroids should take care of these things. They should exercise caution, not get out of home or meet people for at least a week. It is imperative to control blood sugar levels. Any virus, fungus, or bacteria multiplies rapidly when blood sugar level increases in the body. It is better to take precautions because the black fungus is hard to cure,” Jain added.

A day ago, after the Centre declared Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the city government will declare black fungus an epidemic if the need arises.

Kejriwal also said dedicated centres will be set up for treatment of mucormycosis at three city government-run hospitals, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.