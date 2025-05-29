Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj distributes tricycles under Sugamya Sahayak Yojana

Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Thursday distributed tricycles and other assistive devices to persons with disabilities (PwDs) under the Sugamya Sahayak Yojana during a program held at the auditorium of Maharishi Valmiki Hospital.

On the occasion, the minister announced that the Social Welfare Department will now organize distribution camps on the 10 of every month from July to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out from availing benefits under the scheme.

Advertisement

Singh stated that, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his resolve for an Empowered Divyang, Capable Bharat, approximately 400 assistive devices have been distributed across all 10 districts of Delhi over the past three months.

Advertisement

Furthermore, to make the scheme even more accessible, the department has been directed to organize monthly assessment camps from July 2025 onwards, on the 10th of each month. These camps will be held in one district each month, but eligible beneficiaries from any part of Delhi can attend and avail themselves of the benefits. There will be no restriction based on location.

Singh also emphasized that the government not only provides facilities but also ensures responsiveness. The process to fill the vacant statutory position of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, vacant for the last one and a half years, has now been initiated.

Moreover, he shared that he recently visited the ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India) plant in Kanpur to assess the production of modern and high-quality assistive devices.

The government aims to ensure that persons with disabilities are provided with the best possible tools to live independently and with dignity.