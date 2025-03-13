Delhi Minister calls for early detection, prevention to combat kidney ailments

Delhi Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh on Thursday called for greater awareness about the importance of kidneys, related diseases, and their prevention, including timely treatment on the occasion of World Kidney Day.

Singh, in his address to doctors, patients, kidney donors, and recipients during an event at the Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Vasant Kunj, said the economically weaker section (EWS) patients should be treated the way regular patients are treated. “Under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program (PMNDP), we will provide free dialysis services in government hospitals,” he assured.

The minister urged hospital staff to maintain a sympathetic approach in their interactions with patients and highlighted the importance of raising awareness about kidney health and adopting preventive measures to combat diseases related to the organ.

He stated, “The kidneys play a vital role in our body—not only do they remove waste products, but they also help regulate blood pressure, aid in red blood cell formation, and contribute to bone health.”

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is making every possible effort to upgrade the healthcare system across the state government hospitals in the national capital.

The Minister emphasized that regular exercise, a healthy diet, adequate water intake, and routine health checkups are essential to maintaining kidney health, and it is also crucial to recognize the symptoms of kidney disease and seek timely treatment.

He noted that kidney-related diseases have become a major public health concern, with factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and unhealthy lifestyles increasing the risk.

Stressing the importance of awareness, he said, “It is crucial that we all take proactive steps to safeguard our kidney health.”

Singh praised ILBS for being not only a center of excellence in treating liver and biliary diseases, but also for its significant contributions to kidney disease treatment and research.