Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line services to be briefly regulated on Friday early morning

As part of the planned maintenance activities at Vishwavidyalaya Metro station on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli – Millennium City Centre Gurugram), train services on the Line will be briefly regulated in the early morning hours of October 11 till 6:25 am.

“On October 11, the first train service from Vishwavidyalaya to Millennium City Centre Gurugram will start at 6:29 am instead of 6:00 am and at 6:40 am instead of 6:00 am from Kashmere Gate to Samaypur Badli,” a DMRC spokesperson said here on Thursday.

There will be no train services available between small sections of Vishwavidyalaya to Kashmere Gate metro stations and vice versa. Two stations, that is Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines, will remain closed till resumption of train services that is upto 6:25 am.

Advertisement

However, normal train services will continue to remain available on the remaining major section of Yellow Line from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Kashmere Gate and Samaypur Badli to Vishwavidyalaya stations.

“To avoid any inconvenience to passengers during early morning hours on October 11, announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this