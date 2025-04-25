CM Rekha Gupta unveils plan for modernisation of Delhi Fire Service

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during a visit to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) headquarters at Connaught Place on Friday, announced a comprehensive modernization plan aimed at strengthening the capital’s emergency response systems.

Accompanied by Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, the chief minister interacted with firefighting personnel and outlined a vision to transform the DFS into a technologically advanced and globally competitive force.

During her address, CM Rekha Gupta stated that the Delhi government has allocated Rs 504 crore to the Fire Department, of which Rs 110 crore is dedicated to acquiring modern machinery and state-of-the-art equipment.

A major highlight of the announcement was the introduction of 100 small but technically advanced fire engines specifically designed for Delhi’s narrow lanes.

All fire vehicles will now be equipped with surveillance cameras and tracked in real-time through a Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system.

The fire control room will be technically upgraded, and its staff will receive modern training to improve operational efficiency.

Additionally, the government has approved the construction of a new headquarters building to replace the existing dilapidated structure.

The chief minister also revealed a dual-action roadmap comprising short-term and long-term strategies to modernize the Delhi Fire Service.

The department will soon receive water bowsers, high-tech fire towers, hazmat vans, robotic firefighters, drones, and new aerial ladder platforms to strengthen fire safety, especially during the summer season.