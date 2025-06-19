Delhi metro services to start at 4 am on International Day of Yoga

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said the metro train services will commence its services at 4 am from all originating stations on June 21 to facilitate the movement of yoga enthusiasts on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, 2025.

“Services will be available on all lines at an interval of 30 minutes from 4 am onwards till the commencement of passenger services as per daily timetable,” a DMRC official said.

Advertisement

Preparations for the day have gained momentum and various initiatives are being implemented at the National and state levels to celebrate Yoga Day in diverse ways.

Advertisement

The main National Ceremony in the country will be held on June 21 from 6.30 to 7.45 am in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief Guest.

On that day, Yoga will be celebrated simultaneously in more than 1 lakh places across the country. The theme of this year’s ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’.