Delhi Metro line to be extended to Kundli-Nathupur in Haryana under Phase-4

In a major development aimed at easing the daily commute for thousands of residents traveling between Delhi and Haryana, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday announced the extension of the Rithala-Narela Metro corridor up to Delhi-Haryana border.

The Delhi Metro line will now be extended to Kundli-Nathupur in Haryana under Phase-4 of the Delhi Metro project. This extension is set to bring significant relief to commuters, enhancing connectivity between the two states.

The extended project, which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 6,230.99 crore, is expected to be finished within four years.

The total length of the Delhi portion has been extended from 22.91 km to 23.737 km, while the Haryana portion will cover 2.726 km, making the combined stretch from Narela to Nathupur 26.463 km long. The extension will feature 19 stations between Rithala and Narela, with an additional two stations in Haryana.

Commenting on the project, Gahlot said, “This extension marks a significant step towards improving the daily commute for residents of both Delhi and Haryana. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, by expanding the metro network, we aim to reduce travel time, ease congestion on roads, and promote the use of public transportation, which will also contribute to our ongoing efforts to combat pollution. This initiative is a gift to the residents of Delhi and Haryana, enhancing connectivity and making daily travel more efficient and sustainable.”

The Rithala-Narela-Nathupur corridor is part of the larger Delhi Metro Phase-4 project, which includes six corridors: Mukundpur (Majlis Park) – Maujpur, Aerocity – Tughlakabad, Janakpuri West – RK Ashram, Lajpat Nagar – Saket G Block, Inderlok – Indraprastha and Rithala – Narela – Nathupur

At present, the Mukundpur (Majlis Park) – Maujpur, Aerocity – Tughlakabad, and Janakpuri West – RK Ashram corridors are under construction.

The Lajpat Nagar – Saket G Block and Inderlok – Indraprastha corridors are in the tendering process. The Rithala-Narela-Nathupur corridor will be the next to move forward, further expanding Delhi’s metro network and bringing enhanced connectivity to the region.