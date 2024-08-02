Delhi mayor orders establishment of four libraries after deceased UPSC aspirants

Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to set up four libraries for the civil services aspirants across the city’s coaching centre hubs.

According to the Mayor, these libraries, to be set up at Rajinder Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Patel Nagar and Ber Sarai, will be named after the four UPSC aspirants who died recently, three by drowning in rainwater in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar and one of electrocution in Patel Nagar.

The mayor gave this information through a social media post on X. “Nothing can fulfill the loss that Delhi feels, but we are trying to improve public reading spaces for students.”

The mayor, in her communication to the MCD commissioner, said that the funds for this work would be made available from the Mayor’s Discretionary Head of Account. She asked the commissioner to direct the concerned officials to check the feasibility and identify the land in the above-mentioned areas to initiate the necessary action.

The libraries will be constructed and maintained by the MCD.

Oberoi told the MCD official that following the unfortunate incident, the students have raised the issue of shortage of public/government libraries in the city, and have said that they are facing difficulty in terms of affordability when it comes to private libraries.

Meanwhile, following the flooding of the basement at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar claiming three lives, the MCD sealed several coaching centres found violating norms and operating in the basements.

The Mayor, along with Delhi Education Minister Atishi, met the students at Rajinder Nagar and noted their concerns regarding the coaching centre issues that they face, and also the difficulties faced by the aspirants regarding their accommodation.