Delhi: Massive fire at DCM building on Barakhamba Road

Rain lashes several parts of Delhi on Saturday evening
Heavy rainfall resulted in waterlogging and traffic snarls in the city. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | July 15, 2023 11:32 pm
The Yamuna river broke a 45-year-old record and reached its highest level at 208.65 meters on Thursday.
The Met office Delhi issued a yellow alert and predicted moderate rain for the weekend while Delhi police bans heavy…
