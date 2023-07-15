# Cities

Delhi: Massive fire at DCM building on Barakhamba Road

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | July 15, 2023 11:32 pm

(Representational Image) [Photo: IANS]

A massive fire broke out on the ninth floor of the DCM Building at Barakhamba Road in Central Delhi on Saturday evening, the officials said.
According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the blaze was received at 6:21 pm.
The officials said that a total of 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze.
The firefighting operation was still underway, they added.

Advertisement

Related posts