Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the SARS CoV2 Genome Sequencing facility in LNJP Hospital on Wednesday.

The laboratory is touted to be the third such facility in North India.

Speaking on the occasion, Kejriwal stated that the lab will help in identifying and analysing the variants of Covid-19 for any future waves or spreads in Delhi.

“So far, to get our samples tested, we were dependent upon the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the lab of the central government. Hence, we have purchased the Genetic Analyser machine for this genome sequencing which is operational from today. Through this machine, we will be able to analyse all the variants of COVID-19 and understand them for any of the future waves or spreads in Delhi, if at all they are witnessed. If we get to know the variant on time, we will be able to strategise our preparations well and it will help to take the right actions,” he added.

Stressing that the lab set-up in LNJP is the third such facility in entire North India, Kejriwal stated that it will be an asset not only for Delhi but for entire Northern India.

He also said that the lab is s part of the Delhi government’s efforts to tackle the possible third wave.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is still ongoing, and new viral variants are rapidly emerging leading to recurrent outbreaks. It is of paramount importance to identify the circulating viral strains so that contact tracing can be done to check the further spread of variants. SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing facilities are being set up at Delhi government-run hospitals are a part of our preparations to tackle the possible third wave of Covid-19,” Kejriwal added.

The doctors at the hospital said that the laboratory would be able to sequence 5 to 7 samples in a day with a turnaround time of about 4 to 5 days.