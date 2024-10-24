Delhi LG writes to Atishi on deployment of civil defence volunteers

In a relief to Delhi’s erstwhile civil defence volunteers (CDVs) who were terminated last year, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who is also the chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), on Thursday called for engaging them in mitigating air pollution over next four months.

The involvement of the marshals will start from November 1, the LG said, who has also advised the GNCTD and Chief Minister Atishi to come up with a concrete scheme in the interim, for their future engagement after following due process.

Saxena, in a written communication to Atishi regarding the matter, has mentioned that a scheme should be prepared by the Delhi government for their regular engagement, and entail details of their deployment, budgetary provisions, financial approvals, and creation of posts.

He said it should also take into consideration reservation norms for SC/ST/OBC/EWS, rather than just being another announcement for media consumption.

“I trust that you shall address this communication in all seriousness and take prompt action in the matter,” LG’s letter to the CM read.

According to the LG, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has informed about lack of adequate enforcement machinery which hampers their efficacy for various measures invoked by CAQM and the state government and other government agencies.

Accordingly, the LG suggested that the Divisional Commissioner be advised to call out services of CDV’s, specifically of those who were engaged as on October 31, 2023, for a duration of say four months and engage them for air pollution mitigation activities.

“This should be done on an emergent basis starting 1 November till end February,” Saxena said.

The LG has also said that the government may take a call regarding the deployment of the volunteers for duties at PUCC centers, pollution hotspots, DPCC and concerned departments, including urban local bodies under supervision of district magistrates for the purpose of air pollution mitigation.