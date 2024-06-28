Delhi LG spurs civic agencies to deal with waterlogging issue on war footing

In the wake of waterlogging in various parts of the city following heavy downpour, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, on Friday, issued a slew of directions including the immediate setting up of an emergency control room to report incidents of waterlogging.

The direction was issued by the LG after chairing an emergency meeting with all concerned agencies of the Delhi government like the DJB, PWD, MCD, NDMC, Delhi Police, DDA and NDRF, etc. to review the situation arising from waterlogging, overflow of unsilted drains and backflow of clogged sewer lines, in the wake of the pre-monsoon showers in the city.

Saxena also reviewed the preparedness and emergency response of various departments to deal with the situation.

In the meeting, the LG took serious note of the “lack of preparedness for the emergency response system in the eventuality of excessive rainfall and resultant waterlogging across the city”.

He noted that while desilting work has not yet been completed, the flood control order is yet to be issued.

The LG directed establishment of an emergency control room to be manned 24×7 by senior officials from all the concerned departments.

He called for wide publicity of control room numbers among common citizens so that they could telephonically complain about the incidents of waterlogging.

The LG directed all static pumps of the concerned agencies to be tested and made functional with a matrix of field staff deployed for energising pumps on a 24×7 basis. Besides, additional pumps should be procured and deployed in low-lying areas, particularly unauthorised colonies prone to waterlogging and underpasses and tunnels.

He also asked all concerned agencies to undertake desilting work on all drains on an emergent basis over the next week.

Traffic police will issue regular advisories for commuters on waterlogging at critical locations, the Power department to ensure that DISCOMS take preventive measures to ensure that there are no naked wires prone to short circuits in their jurisdiction, and all senior officers on leave should be asked to report back on duty immediately and no leave to be sanctioned for the next two months.