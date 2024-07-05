Delhi LG reviews projects under ‘Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan’

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has issued strict instructions for ensuring transparency in the execution of projects under the DDA’s ambitious ‘Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan’.

Chairing a meeting to review the status and progress of projects under ‘Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan’ on Thursday, he directed that every project should have a display board wherein it should have name of the funding agency, name of the executing agency, name of the contractor and his phone number and cost of the project.

Among others, tendered amount, date of starting and date of completion, name and number of the District Magistrate for redressal of any of residents’ grievances.

Apart from this, on a portal meant for monitoring the projects under the ‘Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan’, the LG directed that ‘before and after’ pictures of the location and project being undertaken will be uploaded along with dates.

The portal will also have the tender document of the L-1 bidder and the work order issued to it. This information will be available for viewing by all.

The Gramodaya Abhiyan which is being implemented at a cost of more than Rs 960 crore across the villages of Delhi has been undertaking projects for improvements / augmentation of civic infrastructure in the villages.

Various projects that are being implemented include construction of roads, building of boundary walls, plantation of trees along roads and boundaries, drainage, parks, chaupals, community centres, and cremation grounds, etc.

These projects are being undertaken in consultation with the residents of the villages as per their requirements.

Projects worth Rs 503 crore are already under implementation and the District Magistrates have been entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring them.