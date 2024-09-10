Delhi LG reviews implementation of 3 new criminal laws

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has reviewed the ongoing implementation of the three new criminal laws in the national capital and expressed his satisfaction over the status and pace of the roll out.

Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) have come into effect from 1st July , 2024, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act respectively.

Chairing the fourth review meeting on implementation of three criminal laws, on Monday, the LG asked for the recruitments against various posts required to be expedited in this regard.

Saxena asked the Chief Secretary to form a Committee of all departments concerned so as to expedite the recruitment process of permanent employees by smoothing out processes like finalisation of RRs, advertising of posts, etc. in one go, the LG office said on Tuesday.

The departments involved in the matter of recruitment include Services, Administrative Reforms, Finance and the user departments, FSL, Directorate of Prosecution and Prisons, it said.

Apart from the Chief Secretary, heads of all stakeholder departments viz, Home Department, GNCTD, Delhi Police, Forensic Science Laboratory, National Informatics Centre, Directorate of Prosecution, GNCTD, Health Department, Finance and Administrative Reforms Department were present in the meeting.

Various issues were deliberated upon in the meeting, including the training of nodal officers appointed by the Health Department, GNCTD for MedLEaPR (portal for medico-legal cases) and recruitments in various implementing departments / agencies, the LG office said.

On the decision in the last meeting with regards to expeditious procurement of Mobile Forensic Vans by Delhi Police and FSL, it was informed that 15 vans had already started working, another 15 were expected to be in place by the end of September and for another 06 vans, tenders had been floated by FSL on 31st August, it said.

Among others, the Directorate of Prosecution, which had been facing a space crunch, had flagged the issue in the last meeting, and the LG had issued directions to make space available for them at the earliest. Accordingly, it was informed that 13,000 sq.ft of space was being made available to the Directorate at DMRC Building at Shastri Park, it added.