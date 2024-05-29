Delhi LG orders 3 hrs paid break for labourers amid soaring mercury

Taking note of the soaring temperature in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has asked the Delhi Development Authority to give three hours paid break to labourers between 12 pm to 3 pm, till the temperature subside below 40 degrees Celsius in the city.

He also directed Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to immediately convene a meeting with the officers concerned and issue necessary directions for protecting the labourers from extreme heat conditions.

Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary to the LG, in his letter addressed to the Chief Secretary on Wednesday said, “Dear sir, I am writing to draw your attention to the unprecedented heat wave in Delhi, with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees Celsius, for the first time in the history of the city.

Advertisement

“Lieutenant Governor had given instructions to DDA on 20th May for making adequate arrangements for water, coconut water etc for labourers who have been deployed at various construction sites so that they can stay hydrated,” he said.

He said directions were also given that appropriate arrangements for shade/coolers be made to protect the poor labourers from heat stroke.

“DDA has been given orders that the supervisors and labourers be given a break during peak heat hours between 12 noon and 3 pm. He has directed that these arrangements should continue across all sites, till temperatures subside below 40 degree Celsius,” Kundra said.

He said he has been directed to communicate that the LG has observed that “in spite of the unusual severity of the heat wave, no such instructions have been issued by the state government”.

“Ordinarily, he (LG) had expected that the Chief Minister or the concerned minister would convene a meeting for a heat action plan in the city. The lack of sensitivity and seriousness in dealing with the heat wave is a matter of grave concern for him,” Kundra said.

The Principal Secretary said the LG has directed that the Chief Secretary may immediately call a meeting of officers of all works departments- PWD, DJB, I&FC, MCD, NDMC, Power department, DUSIB and issue necessary directions for protecting the labour and supervisory staff from extreme heat conditions.

Apart from this, the LG has directed that earthen pots with drinking water may be arranged at bus queue shelters, to provide relief to bus passengers waiting in the sun and other pedestrians, he said.

“Tankers with treated water of STP’s should be deployed for sprinkling on the roads, which would cool down ambient temperature. Water sprinklers, which were deployed on high rise buildings and roads for tackling pollution should be re- energized for a salutary impact on the ambient air temperature. These measures may be invoked with immediate effect,” Kundra said.

Delhi recorded the hottest day so far in the season on Tuesday as three stations clocked maximum temperature above 49 degrees C. The maximum temperature in the city almost touched 50 degrees Celsius in two areas, Mungeshpur and Narela, with the mercury reading 49.9 degrees Celsius and Najafgarh recording 49.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.