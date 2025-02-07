Delhi L-G orders probe into claims of poaching of AAP leaders

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Friday ordered an anti-corruption branch (ACB) probe into allegations of poaching of AAP leaders by the saffron party in lieu of money and ministerial positions.

The orders were given to the chief secretary following a representation by Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal to the LG’s office in this regard.

Advertisement

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to poach his party candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll results on February 8.

Advertisement

The BJP has dismissed the allegation and threatened legal action.

In a post on X, Kejriwal claimed that 16 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates had received offers from the BJP with the promise of ministerial positions and Rs 15 crore each if they switch sides.

“Some agencies are showing that the abusive party (BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave the AAP and join their party, they will be made ministers and given Rs 15 crore each,” he said in his post in Hindi on the microblogging platform.

“If they are indeed winning more than 55 seats, why are they calling up our candidates? These fake surveys are a conspiracy to create an atmosphere to break AAP candidates. But not a single one of them will switch sides,” he asserted.

The LG’s inquiry order was issued after the BJP’s complaint saying that “the allegations are false and baseless and made with an intent to tarnish the image of BJP and create panic and situation of unrest in Delhi immediately after the conclusion of polling…”