Delhi: L-G directs probe into alleged data collection under Mahila Samman Scheme

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Saxena has directed the Chief Secretary (CS) to investigate allegations regarding the unauthorized collection of personal data under the guise of the Mahila Samman Yojana.

The allegations were raised by Congress leader and former MP Sandeep Dikshit, who claimed that non-government individuals were gathering personal information from women by getting forms filled.

The L-G noted that the Women and Child Development Department of the Delhi government has clarified that the scheme will only be implemented once it is notified, and a formal portal will be launched.

The department had already issued a public advisory cautioning against filling forms distributed by unauthorized persons.

According to Dikshit, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party, AAP, have been announcing financial benefits under the scheme, including a promise of Rs 1,000 per month for women above 18 years.

He further alleged that the amount would increase to Rs 2,100 per month if AAP wins the 2025 assembly elections. He claimed that AAP representatives were going door-to-door asking women to sign forms related to these promises.

In response, the Principal Secretary to the L-G has written to the CS, directing an inquiry through the Divisional Commissioner into the collection of personal data by unauthorized individuals.

The L-G has also asked Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to instruct field officers to take legal action against individuals allegedly violating citizens’ privacy by collecting personal details under false pretenses.

Additionally, the L-G has asked the Police Commissioner to ensure Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) take action against those allegedly organizing fraudulent camps misrepresenting government schemes.

The L-G has also instructed the CS to notify the Election Commission of India through the Chief Electoral Office about these activities, as they may constitute election canvassing ahead of the polls.

Separately, the L-G has directed both the CS and the Police Commissioner to investigate the alleged presence of intelligence personnel from the Punjab Government near Dikshit’s residence.

The Congress leader is considered a potential candidate in the upcoming assembly elections.