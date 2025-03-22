Delhi joins national e-Vidhan platform, signs tripartite MoU for digital governance

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has taken a significant step toward digital governance by signing a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA) and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

Marking a new chapter in the city’s legislative functioning, Delhi has become the 28th legislature to adopt NeVA. The MoU signing ceremony took place in the presence of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary, MoPA; Ranjeet Singh, Secretary, Delhi Legislative Assembly; and Reetesh Singh, Principal Secretary (Law), GNCTD.

This initiative underscores Delhi’s commitment to transitioning to a paperless and more transparent legislative system, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “One Nation, One Application.”

Developed under the guidance of MoPA, NeVA aims to enhance efficiency, accessibility, and sustainability in legislative procedures by digitizing House business, providing real-time access to documents, and enabling seamless coordination among legislators and secretariat staff.

By adopting NeVA, the Delhi Assembly will significantly reduce paper consumption, streamline workflows, and empower MLAs with digital tools for improved legislative performance.

The move further strengthens the nationwide momentum toward digital transformation in legislative institutions, as NeVA continues to expand its reach across the country.

With the constitution of the new assembly, the integration of NeVA accelerates the modernization of legislative processes, positioning the Delhi Assembly as a model for digital governance.