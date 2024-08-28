Delhi govt will hold experts’ meet on pollution action plan: Rai

With an aim to improve the city’s air quality during the winter, the Kejriwal Government will organise a “Round Table Conference” on Thursday with participants comprising experts and various departments of the government at the Delhi Secretariat.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the officers and representatives of departments and institutions such as the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Environment Department, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS), Clean Air Asia, Greenpeace, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), etc. will participate in the round table conference to be held at the Delhi Secretariat.

The minister said a winter action plan would be prepared based on the opinion of experts. “This year, the main objective of our government will be to control pollution through public participation,” Rai said.

Advertisement

He said that the Delhi government has started preparations against the pollution in winter, and the main focus points have been identified, which will be worked upon.

Rai has said that to discuss the focus points in detail, environmental experts from about 36 institutions and officials from 42 departments will participate in the conference.

Meanwhile, the Kejriwal government has started initiating steps aimed at tackling the air pollution spike witnessed in the capital during winter ahead of the onset of the season.

The environment minister is actively holding meetings and brainstorming with concerned officials and experts to formulate best practices based on the identified focus points that become responsible for the rise in air pollution.