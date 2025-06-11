Delhi govt will celebrate Sant Kabir’s birth anniversary: Ravinder Indraj

Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj announced on Wednesday that the Delhi government would celebrate Sant Kabir Jayanti.

He said Kabir’s timeless verses inspire social harmony and upliftment of the marginalized which has been the focal point of both the Centre and Delhi’s governance philosophy.

Speaking on the life and teachings of Sant Kabir, Indraj said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of all welfare schemes, especially those aimed at the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, reach the most marginalized sections of society.

He added that Sant Kabir was a visionary who rejected caste, religious, and social hierarchies and championed the values of equality and brotherhood. “Sant Kabir taught us that the true worth of a person lies in their thoughts and actions, not in their caste, religion, or social status,” he mentioned.

The Minister also announced that the Delhi Government will continue to organize such programs regularly to preserve and promote the spirit of social harmony and the rich tradition of saints.