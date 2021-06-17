Delhi government would train 5,000 youngsters as community nursing assistants in the coming weeks to prepare for a possible third wave of Covid-19, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday.

The CM said that these community nursing assistants will be trained in basic nursing, paramedic, lifesaving, first aid, home care, sample collection, oxygen concentrators and cylinders operations among other things. The initiative has been induced keeping in mind the shortage of medical staff witnessed during the first and second wave of Corona, he added.

The training to these would be provided by Indraprastha University and nine medical institutes in Delhi. The eligibility criteria set to undergo the training is that the candidate must have passed intermediate schooling and should be above 18 years of age.

“In case a third wave emerges, we might also witness a shortage of medical and paramedical staff as we had seen during the second and the first waves. Keeping that in mind, the government has devised a big plan of training 5000 health assistants. In technical terms, they are called Community Nursing assistants. They will work as assistants to the doctors and nurses,” he said during his digital address.

Kejriwal also said that the move will reduce the burden from the doctors. It “For example, if we create a huge Covid centre, if assistants are appointed along with the doctors, then the doctors will be able to work efficiently and the patient care would also improve,” he added.

As per the government, the assistants will be given a salary according to the number of days they work.

The online applications for the training can be filled starting June 17, while the training starts from June 28 in batches of 500. Each batch will receive the training for two weeks.