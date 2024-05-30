Delhi govt to move SC over Haryana not releasing city’s water share amid crisis: Atishi

The Delhi government will approach the Supreme Court over Haryana not releasing the national capital’s share of water, Water Minister Atishi said on Thursday.

She claimed that Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are not releasing their due share of city’s water, creating an exigency in the capital.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that the government has again sent communication to the Haryana government, adding that she also paid an inspection visit to the Wazirabad pond earlier in the day to take stock of the situation.

The water minister also informed that the administration was also taking up emergency measures to tackle the water shortage amid the heat wave conditions and the alleged non release of water by Haryana , she claimed, was the main reason for the present water crisis, as the city’s potable water supply is majorly dependent on the Yamuna river.

She said that the government was filing a case with the SC, so that the apex court orders Haryana and UP to release Delhi’s share of water.

Atishi further informed that when the river Yamuna enters Delhi, water is collected at the Wazirabad water pond , from where water is further supplied to the water treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla.

After the processing of water at these plants, it is supplied to the households across the city, she said, adding that having less water at Wazirabad pond impacts the water supply.

According to the minister, as water has not been released from Haryana, the water level of the river at Wazirabad has witnessed a drop by more than 3.5 feet from the normal mark.

The minister has said that the Delhi government is again writing to Haryana and also to the central government over the issue.

Minister Atishi also held a meeting of Delhi’s top officials including from the Jal Board to chalk out measures to tackle the present water shortage in the city.

It has been decided that there will be a ban enforced on construction sites over usage of potable water. MCD teams will be on ground to check whether potable water is being used at construction sites, and if found, the site will be sealed by the officials.

Similarly, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) teams will conduct checks at the vehicle service stations, and in case it is found that they are using DJB’s potable water supply for washing purposes, the facility will be sealed.

The minister cited the two reasons behind these emergency measures — the heat wave in Delhi and second, that Haryana not releasing the required amount of water.

About water tankers and alternate supply, she said that the government was setting up a central water tanker war room, which will be headed by a senior IAS and act as a central command centre, where people can reach out by calling “1916” in case they require a water tanker. Wherever there is a shortage of water, it will be sent accordingly, the minister added.

Other than above mentioned measures, she said the government was ensuring that all the borewells function without any fault, and special teams are formed in this regard.

She further urged all the residents of the city to cooperate in the situation and come together so that everyone can tackle the problem, further requesting people not to waste water.