Delhi Govt to monitor water tankers, sewer cleaning machines via GPS

Delhi government will soon start the GPS monitoring of water tankers and sewer cleaning machines to ensure transparency. The Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday directed the Delhi Jal Board to make the portal live for tracking the vehicles. Through this portal, water tankers and Sewer Cleaning Machines (SCM) will be tracked via GPS providing the officials to ensure that water tankers reach their designated locations on time and keep a close watch on the activities of sewer cleaning machines.

Additionally, the board officials have been instructed to ensure proper maintenance of GPS devices in all water tankers and sewer cleaning machines. Moreover, a technical executive will be also appointed in every circle to address any technical issues related to the GPS monitoring system, ensuring its smooth functioning.

On this initiative, Atishi said, “The Delhi Government is committed to providing better facilities for the people of the city. The use of GPS technology to monitor water tankers and sewer cleaning machines is a vital step towards increasing transparency and accountability. This system will ensure that all tankers and sewer cleaning machines stay on their designated routes and deliver essential services on time.”

The launch of the live GPS monitoring portal is a major milestone in this direction as this will not only make it easier to monitor services but also allow us to address any irregularities swiftly, she added.