Delhi govt to give Rs 30k additional subsidy under PM Surya Ghar: Free Electricity Scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that the government will provide additional 30,000 for residential solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar: Free Electricity Scheme – State Top-Up’. A budgetary allocation of Rs 50 crore has been made for the purpose.

The decision was taken after a meeting of Delhi Cabinet with the aim of installing rooftop solar systems on 2.3 lakh residential units over the next three years.

To make solar energy adoption easier and more affordable, the chief minister announced that the Delhi government is partnering with financial institutions to offer easy loan options for the remaining installation cost of approximately Rs 90,000.

She emphasized that the new structure allows consumers to access solar power solutions at zero initial cost while saving an average of Rs 4,200 on their monthly electricity bills.

The CM described the initiative as a transformative step toward building a cleaner and greener Delhi.

She also stated that in view of the challenge of air pollution in Delhi, the Cabinet has approved a comprehensive sanitation and dust control plan for the Public Works Department (PWD).

Under this plan, the Cabinet has approved the procurement of advanced cleaning machines to reduce pollution on Delhi’s roads.

She further informed that under this initiative, a range of equipment will be deployed on PWD-maintained roads to combat dust pollution which includes 250 Water Sprinkler Machine integrated with Anti-Smog Gun and 70 Mechanical Road Sweeping (MRS) Machine integrated with 210 Water Sprinkler Machine and Anti-Smog Gun, 18 number of Dump vehicle and 18 number of water tanker. All these machines are expected to be fully operational on Delhi’s roads before the onset of winter.

The chief minister added that the Environment Department will provide the necessary budget to PWD under the “Pollution Control and Emergency Measures” scheme for the deployment of the machines. These machines will be used exclusively for dust cleaning on roads and can be deployed across Delhi as needed, with the goal of improving overall air quality.

She said, “In today’s cabinet meeting has approved the proposal of Directorate of Education to reinstate the name of the scheme namely “Lal Bahadur Shastri Scholarship to Meritorious Students” in place of “Chief Minister Scholarship for Meritorious Students.”

She said, “In 2019–20, the ‘Lal Bahadur Shastri Scholarship for Meritorious Students (LBS)’ scheme was discontinued and restructured under a new name—’Chief Minister Scholarship for Meritorious Students’—by the previous government. The current government has now reinstated the original name of the scheme as ‘Lal Bahadur Shastri Scholarship for Meritorious Students (LBS)’, while retaining the existing eligibility criteria.”

“Under this scheme, students from Class VII to XII studying in government schools who have secured 80% or above marks in the previous academic year are awarded a scholarship of ₹2,500 per annum”, she added.