Home delivery and fitting of high security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers began in New Delhi this week, days after the Delhi government resumed the online booking of the same. The work of installation of HSRP was put at a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Keeping the current scenario in mind, the government has also increased number of centres that will install these HSRP from 150 to 658, reports suggested.

The home delivery services of the above mentioned can be availed with an additional charge of Rs 100-Rs 200.

Process of booking:

Vehicle owners can book a slot for the fitting of HSRP and fuel stickers via www.siam.in. It will redirect them to the respective HSRP manufacturer’s website.

Once the booking is done, vehicle owners will receive a real time update of each step of the procession via SMS. Once compelled, they will be notified two days before the date of delivery.

Last month, state transport minister Kailash Gahlot has halted the online bookings after the department received several complaints about delay in providing HSRP and fuel strikers.

The government restarted the process on November 1, along with the home delivery facility to the vehicle owners.