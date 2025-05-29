Delhi govt signs MoU with with Capacity Building Commission, Karmayogi Bharat

To strengthen employee efficiency and administrative capacity, the Delhi government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and Karmayogi Bharat under the framework of Mission Karmayogi.

The MoU is aimed at enhancing the efficiency and administrative capacity of Delhi government employees to make public service delivery more impactful, accountable, and outcome-oriented.

Speaking on the step, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the signing of this MoU is a major initiative that has been launched for the skill development of Delhi Government officials and staff.

Through this collaboration, structured and purpose-driven training programs will be made available to equip personnel with modern administrative competencies, leadership skills, and a service-oriented mindset, she added.

Under the agreement, CBC, Karmayogi Bharat, and the Delhi Government will jointly develop annual capacity building plans for each department to strengthen service delivery systems.

Additionally, the CM explained that the CBC will support the Delhi government in conducting the FRAC (Framework of Roles, Activities & Competencies) exercise, which will help clearly identify departmental roles, responsibilities, and the competencies required.

A competency passbook will also be created for every employee, maintaining a digital record of their training history, assessments, and learning progress, she added.

Moreover, the platform will also incorporate AI-based assessment systems and data-driven human resource decisions, thereby enhancing performance transparency and governance efficiency.

Through the Karmayogi Bharat platform, employees will also gain access to digital learning tools, interactive modules, and course content, supported by regular evaluation and feedback systems.