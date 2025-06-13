Delhi govt set to launch new excise policy

The Delhi government is all set to launch a new excise policy aimed at ensuring availability of quality liquor, transparency in the liquor distribution system, and prioritizing social welfare.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that the upcoming policy would focus not only on modernising the excise system but also on safeguarding the interests of society’s vulnerable sections.

The policy is being formulated by a high-level committee chaired by Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar.

The committee is reviewing excise policies of several Indian states to incorporate best practices that balance revenue generation, social responsibility, and consumer safety.

CM Rekha Gupta stressed that the policy will include measures such as scientific testing of liquor quality, digitisation of the sales and distribution system, strict control on illegal sales, and enhanced transparency in the licensing process.

“The new excise policy will be corruption-free and fully accountable to the people of Delhi,” she said.

Highlighting the importance of social security, the CM assured that the policy would ensure no adverse impact on sensitive or weaker sections of society. “This will not be just a financial document but a socially responsible framework focused on balance and public trust,” she added.

The committee has been tasked with finalising its recommendations by June 30.

It will consult stakeholders, study successful models from other states, and also evaluate Delhi’s current and previous excise policies. The excise department will provide all necessary administrative support for the formulation process.

In a scathing criticism of the previous government’s excise policy, CM Gupta alleged that it was riddled with corruption and favoured select private companies at the expense of public interest and government revenue. She pointed out that serious irregularities in the earlier policy led to investigations and arrests, including of former ministers and the then chief minister.

Reiterating her government’s commitment to integrity and public service, CM Gupta said the new policy would strictly monitor public drinking, run awareness campaigns against alcohol misuse, and prioritise transparency at every level. “The trust of Delhi’s people is our highest priority. We have learned from the past and are determined to implement an excise policy that reflects accountability, integrity, and social balance,” said Rekha Gupta.