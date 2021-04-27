The Delhi government has decided to offer medical assistance of Rs 10,000 to the family of construction workers if found positive with the Covid-19 disease.

Over 2 lakh construction workers residing in Delhi can avail the financial aid after producing a positive RT-PCR test report. The report will be verified from the ICMR.

“Delhi Government will disburse medical assistance for COVID-19 positive construction workers at the rate of Rs. 5000, subject to a maximum of Rs. 10,000 per family. The process to claim this disbursal is fair and simple, a member of the family would have to produce an RT-PCR report, which will then be verified through the ICMR portal,” the statement by the government read.

The Arvind Kejriwal led government said that it is committed to support and aid the construction, migrant and daily-wage workers in time of the COVID-19 crisis.

It claimed that around 2.1 lakh workers have received the cash assistance of around 100 crores amid the pandemic crisis and 11,000 more will be granted in the coming days.

“Delhi Government has also disbursed Rs. 5000 to each construction worker as aid during COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 2,10,684 construction workers will receive the cash transfer as form of aid, out of which 2 lakh have already received aid of Rs. 100 crores and 11,000 workers will be granted the disbursals in the coming days,” the statement said.

Besides, the government also said that it has set up food distribution centres for the migrant and daily wage workers who are presumably out of a job after Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown last week and extended it for further 7 days to tide over the burgeoning scarcity of health resources in the national capital ensued by the Covid-19.

“To help migrant workers, daily-wage workers and construction workers, Delhi Government has set up 150 food distribution centres in various schools and construction sites across all districts of Delhi,” the statement read.