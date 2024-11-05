Delhi Govt launches anti-open burning campaign to combat rising air pollution

To curb the rising air pollution across the national capital, the Delhi government will launch an anti-open burning campaign starting Wednesday, which will continue until December 6, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Tuesday.

Rai stated that a total of 588 patrolling teams from various departments will be deployed as part of the Anti-Open Burning Campaign across the city.

“Beginning Wednesday, the campaign will be led by the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), Revenue Department, NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council), DDA (Delhi Development Authority), Irrigation & Flood Department, and DSIDC (Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation), with 588 teams across these departments for coordinated action,” he said.

Advertisement

Rai added that teams will be on the ground to monitor and prevent open burning incidents across the city around the clock.

Additionally, government departments, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and construction agencies have been instructed to provide electric heaters to security guards to reduce the need for open burning of biomass during winter.

Rai urged neighbouring BJP-ruled states to intensify their pollution control efforts, emphasizing that collective action will have a stronger impact.

He also requested the Union Environment Minister’s support in obtaining permission for artificial rain, noting that pollution levels in Delhi and northern India are alarmingly high, and the coming ten days are critical.

The minister informed that all concerned Delhi government departments have been placed on high alert and instructed to act proactively to control pollution levels.

He mentioned that many personnel had been on leave due to recent festivals but have now returned and are instructed to resume anti-pollution efforts with full commitment.

In addition, a campaign addressing vehicular pollution has been launched. Since the implementation of the Winter Action Plan in October, 76,558 challans have been issued for pollution violations, and 3,248 older vehicles have been impounded due to pollution concerns.

Rai concluded by affirming that the government is making every effort to intensify the campaign with the cooperation of Delhi’s residents.