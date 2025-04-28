Delhi Govt gives ‘In-Principle Approval’ to restart Wazirabad water supply improvement project

In a major step towards strengthening Delhi’s urban water infrastructure, the BJP-led Delhi government has given in-principle approval to restart the Delhi Water Supply Improvement Investment Program (DWSIIP) for the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) Command Area, with renewed support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Speaking with regard to the development, PWD and water minister Parvesh Verma has said that the BJP government is committed to fast-tracking critical infrastructure projects in the city.

He said that Delhi cannot afford to lose opportunities for growth and modernization due to political hesitation, adding that earlier governments chose to delay development, but the current dispensation has chosen to move forward decisively.

“Our renewed agreement with the Asian Development Bank marks a new beginning for Delhi’s water sector reforms. We will now work diligently on finalizing the modalities and ensuring timely execution to bring world-class water supply services to the people of Delhi,” Verma added.

Verma said that the next immediate steps involve updating technical designs, preparing fresh Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), defining a robust financial structure, and setting new timelines for the execution of the project.

“The government will ensure that international expertise is fully leveraged to design a sustainable, resilient, and citizen-centric water supply network,” the minister emphasized.

The BJP government in Delhi aims to future-proof the city’s water supply system, address growing urban demands, and significantly improve the quality of life for its citizens, Verma said.

He said that this initiative also reflects the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda for “Ease of Living” through efficient urban governance.

In a significant meeting held on Monday, PWD Minister met Ms. Mio Oka, Country Director, India Resident Mission, Asian Development Bank.

Following detailed discussions, an in-principle agreement has been reached to revive and restructure the project for contemporary needs.

ADB has expressed its willingness to extend technical expertise, international best practices, and structured financial support once again to ensure the success of the initiative.

ADB, a leading multilateral development institution in Asia, has a strong record of supporting urban infrastructure projects globally, including water supply reforms, energy projects, and transport modernization.

The key objectives of the renewed Wazirabad Water Supply Improvement Project include, ensuring round-the-clock water supply in areas under the command of the plant.

It also aims to reduce non-revenue water (NRW) by enhancing leak detection, pipeline rehabilitation, and pressure management, and upgrading water treatment processes using ceramic membrane filtration, biological ammonia removal, and modern monitoring systems.

Through this development, the government aims to improve water service delivery for residents of Burari, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Model Town, Punjabi Bagh, Shakur Basti, Jahangirpuri, Peera Garhi, Avantika, Pitampura, and surrounding localities.

Meanwhile, originally conceptualized under the Delhi Water Supply Master Plan-2021, prepared in 2011, the project was intended to modernize Delhi’s water distribution network, significantly reduce losses, and ensure round the clock supply to critical parts of the city.

The plan included upgrading outdated pipelines, introducing advanced water treatment technologies, and enhancing service delivery for the residents of the national capital.Delhi Govt, Delhi, Parvesh Verma,