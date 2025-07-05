Delhi govt focused on improving quality of life with meaningful development: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday emphasized that the aim of her government is not merely to carry out construction work, but to improve the overall quality of life for every citizen of the national capital through meaningful development.

Gupta has said that the ongoing infrastructure upgrades across the national capital are part of initiatives towards realizing the vision of a “Viksit Dilli”(developed Delhi).

Throwing light on works done in the Pitampura area of North West Delhi, CM informed that the construction of new roads and drains have been completed in the LP Block in the said area, at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

In the CP Block, seven new roads and drainage works worth Rs 60 lakh have been inaugurated, expected to significantly enhance local connectivity and drainage facilities.

She also inaugurated and inspected several key development projects in the area that falls under North West Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency.

According to officials, the estimated cost of these projects is over Rs 2 crore.

Gupta also conducted an inspection of the laying of a new sewer line and inaugurated other vital infrastructure projects, including the installation of new streetlight poles in dark spots, and the construction of a new drainage channel, which will address the issue of water-logging in the area behind the BU block.

She instructed all the concerned officials during the inspection visit to ensure that all works are completed within stipulated timelines, maintaining complete transparency and high standards of quality.

The CM has also directed the Delhi Jal Board to prioritize and expedite the completion of the sewer line project to prevent inconvenience to local residents.

Reaffirming her government’s commitment, Gupta stated that the focus is no longer just on budget announcements, but on delivering concrete outcomes at the ground level.

She assured that her government is taking strong and timely steps In areas where residents have suffered for years due to waterlogging, dilapidated roads, and lack of lighting.