Delhi govt facilitates ‘eco-friendly’ immersion of Ma Durga’s idols

Following the Durga Puja festivities in the national capital, the Delhi government’s Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department on Sunday ensured arrangements for the ‘eco-friendly’ immersion of the idols of the goddess at Astha Kunj, and Nehru Place.

Delhi’s I&FC Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj worked from morning to evening to ensure the smooth implementation of the measures taken by the state government.

An artificial pond was created at Astha Kunj and as many as 40 Durga Puja committees used it for the immersion of Maa Durga idols worshipped during the festivities.

Advertisement

The aim of the initiative of the Delhi government is to save river Yamuna from pollution. It has been providing such artificial ponds to the devotees for the last few years during festivals like Ganesh Puja, Saraswati Puja, Kali Puja, Durga Puja, and Chhath Puja.

Bharadwaj said, “It is very important for the government to plan its policies in such a way that religious sentiments could be respected while protecting the environment.”

According to the minister, residents of CR Park, GK, Alaknanda, and Niti Bagh are happy that they could bring their families, including women and children, to Astha Kunj,” he added.

He said the green grass and beautiful trees around the Astha Kunj pond made the ‘visarjan’ (immersion) site very attractive, and claimed that people wanted to sit and relax there after the immersion of the idols.