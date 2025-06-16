Delhi govt exploring green projects in cooperation with Korea

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa held a meeting with a delegation from the Korea Environmental Industry Association (KEIA) at the secretariat here on Monday to focus on potential projects under Korean government’s Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) programme to support Delhi’s ambitious green goals.

The delegation comprised Mr. Park Jeong Wook, Deputy Director, International Cooperation Bureau – Global Green Project Team, Ms. Choi Jina, Secretary General, KEIA, and Ms. Im Su Hyun from KEIA’s Planning & Coordination Team.

The meeting, aimed at exploring green industry cooperation between Delhi and Korea, held discussions on various aspects of the potential green projects.

Speaking after the meeting, Sirsa informed that Delhi is actively implementing Asia’s most forward-looking environmental action plan. He said the government’s efforts are focused on reducing industrial emissions, strengthening circular economy models, and building climate-resilient infrastructure.

According to the minister, the interaction with KEIA opens a window to bring proven Korean green technologies to India’s capital.

He said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dynamic guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are committed to making Delhi a model for sustainable urban development in the Global South.”

During the meeting, KEIA presented a detailed catalogue of Korean environmental technologies spanning hydrogen energy, upcycling, pollution control systems, and digital environmental management.

The delegation expressed its readiness to work with Delhi government departments on pilot projects and joint knowledge-sharing platforms.

“We are particularly encouraged by KEIA’s willingness to collaborate on research partnerships and knowledge sharing. Their model of government-industry-academia synergy aligns well with Delhi’s integrated approach toward green governance and can significantly help us in monitoring and improving Delhi’s air quality,” the minister added.

Both sides also discussed the potential for organising a Korea–India Environmental Innovation Forum in Delhi — a platform that would bring together Korean technology providers, Indian urban bodies, and global experts to drive joint environmental solutions.

The high-level meeting began with a one-minute silence in memory of victims of the tragic AI-171 plane crash on June 12.

The discussions during the meeting covered hydrogen technologies, air quality, upcycling, circular economy, pollution control systems, and institutional research partnerships.