Delhi govt committed to maintaining a healthy environment for elderly: Bharadwaj

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday met the elderly residents of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Memorial Old Age Home in Wazirpur on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons.

During his interaction with the senior citizens, the minister inquired about their health and discussed the facilities being provided to them at the home.

To mark the occasion, the minister cut a cake with the residents of the old-age home and also spent some joyful moments with them. He extended his wishes to all senior citizens across the nation on the occasion and said, “Today, the International Day of Older Persons is celebrated around the world, and this year’s theme is Aging with Dignity. We have come to the old age home, which falls under the Ministry of Social Welfare of the Delhi Government, to celebrate this day.”

Bharadwaj further said, “Many elderly people live here—some are very old and bedridden, while others are in good health. We spoke with the residents, and all of them expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the center. Adequate medical care is provided to the sick, nutritious food is served on time, and all other services are of the highest quality,” the minister said.

Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta accompanied him during the programme.

The Delhi minister informed that he inquired with the administration on the functioning of the old-age home, and ensured that the government was adequately providing all necessary facilities.

According to the minister, the administration has expressed satisfaction with the support received from the government.

He also informed that during the inspection he found that the living spaces of the elderly are cleaned thoroughly every day, as are the toilets, while the centre maintains a clean and healthy environment for its residents, Bharadwaj added.