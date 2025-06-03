Delhi Govt committed to eliminating unemployment, says Minister Kapil Mishra

Delhi Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting aimed at formulating strategies to create employment opportunities for the city’s youth, spanning across sectors from labour to engineering, and technical to non-technical fields.

“This meeting aligns with the government’s commitment that *no one should remain unemployed*,” the minister stated.

Representatives from the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Department of Training and Technical Education, Department of Higher Education, and Delhi Technical Institute were present at the meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat.

Mishra asserted that every youth in Delhi is a top priority for the government, and the ultimate goal is to ensure that no one in the city remains without a job.

“Whether it is a labourer, an engineer, or a youth from a technical or non-technical background—we will work tirelessly to create employment opportunities for all. This upcoming job fair will be a revolutionary step toward fulfilling the aspirations of Delhi’s youth,” Mishra added.

According to the minister, the first mega job fair is slated to take place in July, which is expected to open new avenues of employment for young people across the capital.

He further explained that the meeting’s primary objective was to develop a comprehensive strategy to connect the youth of Delhi with meaningful employment, while ensuring coordination among various departments and industry bodies.

Mishra emphasized that the Delhi government would leave no stone unturned in its mission to eliminate unemployment from the capital.

He urged all stakeholders to work in synergy to ensure that every young person receives employment opportunities aligned with their skills, qualifications, and interests.

The minister also shared that, in collaboration with industry bodies, educational institutions, and government departments, the government aims to build a strong ecosystem that not only facilitates job creation but also secures a brighter future for the youth.

Mishra informed that the Delhi government’s budget for 2025–26 includes provisions for organizing job fairs. A common digital platform will also be created to connect job-seeking youth directly with recruiting organizations.

