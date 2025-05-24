Delhi Govt champions inclusion with assistive device distribution: Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh

In a significant step toward empowering persons with disabilities, Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister, Ravinder Indraj Singh, on Saturday distributed tricycles and other assistive devices under the Sugamya Sahayak Yojana.

The distribution event, held at the District Social Welfare Office (North-East) in Dilshad Garden, saw the participation of several beneficiaries who received essential mobility and support equipment.

Highlighting the government’s commitment, the Minister said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an “Empowered Divyang, Capable India.”

“The Delhi Government is consistently working to ensure a dignified, independent, and convenient life for persons with disabilities,” he stated. “Efforts are underway to equip them with modern tools and to strengthen their economic independence.”

Singh further noted that recent developments such as the Central government’s decision to grant reservation for persons with disabilities in housing schemes, and improvements in public transport and infrastructure accessibility reflect a collective commitment to inclusive development.

During the event, beneficiaries were provided with motorized tricycles, hearing aids, walkers, Braille kits, smartphones, smart sticks, and other assistive devices tailored to their individual needs.

Many recipients expressed gratitude, noting that such initiatives not only alleviate daily challenges but also foster confidence and promote equal opportunities in society.

The Minister reiterated that both the Central and Delhi Governments remain focused on enhancing self-reliance and social integration for persons with disabilities, ensuring they have access to tools, platforms, and rights that empower them to lead fulfilling lives.