Delhi govt assures best facilities to Kanwariyas

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi said the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP Government is committed to providing the best facilities to the Kanwariyas in its 185 camps being set up across the national capital.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the minister said, “The holy month of Sawan has started from today. During this time, Kanwariyas from all over the country, especially in North India, bring Ganga jal from Haridwar. To welcome these Kanwariyas in Delhi, the Kejriwal Government is setting up 185 Kanwar camps this year in Delhi.”

“A maximum of 38 camps are being set up in the Shahdara district. Twenty-nine, 22, and 19 camps are being set up in North East, Central, and East Delhi, respectively. Apart from these, various Kanwar camps are being set up in various places in Delhi. Approximately 15-20 lakh Kanwariyas pass by Delhi. The Kejriwal Government is committed to providing the best facilities to the Kanwariyas in its camps,” she said.

Atishi pointed out that ever since the Kejriwal Government was formed in Delhi, high-quality waterproof tents, medical facilities, clean water, toilets, furniture, beddings etc have been arranged for the Kanwariyas so that they do not have face any kind of problem.

“All the preparations for setting up Kanwar camps in Delhi are almost complete. To meet the deadline of the scheduled arrival of the Kanwariyas, who will start arriving in Delhi on 25th July, all the preparations related to the Kanwar camps will be completed in the coming 2-3 days. We will ensure the best facilities for Kanwariyas at the 185 Kanwar camps across Delhi,” she said.

The minister also appealed to the people of Delhi to lend their support and help to the Kanwariyas wherever needed.