Delhi Government issues SOPs for emergency removal of hazardous trees

The Delhi Government on Friday introduced new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the immediate pruning or removal of hazardous trees under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA).

The move comes after Environment and Forest Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa directed officials to enhance public safety while ensuring transparency and accountability in such actions.

As per Section 8 of the DPTA, emergency action is permitted when trees pose an immediate threat to life, property, or traffic. In such cases, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and-owning agencies, or individuals may act without prior approval, provided they report the action within 24 hours via the DPTA e-Forest portal.

The SOPs define specific situations that warrant urgent intervention such as trees obstructing roads or infrastructure, damaging buildings, or posing a risk of collapse. Tree Officers are also empowered to act on hazardous trees during inspections.

“We are fully committed to the safety of our citizens while preserving Delhi’s green wealth,” said Minister Sirsa.