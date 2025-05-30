Delhi Government completes 100 days; CM showcases achievements, hits out at predecessors

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, marking the Delhi government’s first 100 days in office, stated that while her administration does not claim to have transformed everything, it proudly asserts that its initial steps have significantly strengthened public trust.

While addressing media representatives here on the completion of 100 days of the government, CM acknowledged that though 100 days may seem short, but the decisive and impactful actions taken in this period have the potential to bring meaningful change in the direction and condition of Delhi.

The CM stated, “Day or night, the government has consistently worked on Delhi’s streets in the interest of the public.”

Gupta also unveiled a workbook, highlighting the key public work initiatives that the government has successfully implemented so far.

She emphasized that the workbook is a document that will be regularly updated to keep citizens informed about the government’s ongoing progress.

The CM further shared that over the next 10 days, this workbook will be taken to all 70 assembly constituencies and every ward of Delhi through public meetings, allowing citizens to directly engage with the government’s efforts.

According to Gupta, these gatherings will also feature ministers, MLAs, councillors, and MPs who will not only share the government’s 100-day achievements but will also gather feedback and suggestions from the public for future plans.

She also said that a grand public event will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, where the government will present a comprehensive account of its 100-day achievements to the people.

She highlighted that both the central and state governments are currently working in unison as a ‘double engine’ government to serve the people of Delhi. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi is making continuous strides toward becoming a developed city, CM said.

Taking a dig at the previous government, Gupta alleged that the earlier government squandered public funds through corruption, whereas the current government has prioritized public service. The CM accused the previous administration of indulging in luxuries, asserting that the current one is committed to public service.