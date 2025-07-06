Delhi gets health infrastructure boost with 20 new vans, additional medical staff

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Sunday distributed appointment letters to newly recruited nursing officers and paramedical staff, and flagged off Ayushman Bharat Registration Vans at Vigyan Bhawan.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda said, “This is a momentous occasion, as today, after 15 years, our nursing officers and paramedical staff are receiving appointment letters. With this, the Delhi government is working towards strengthening the healthcare system by recruiting a specialised workforce.”

Advertisement

He also highlighted that the National Health Policy 2017, with a special focus on elderly care, is grounded in a comprehensive approach that includes preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative, and palliative services.

Advertisement

Flagging off 20 of the 70 specially designed Vans, Nadda praised their role in reaching all assembly constituencies across Delhi. The vans will collect and generate data to issue Ayushman Cards and register beneficiaries at their doorsteps — a huge initiative to cover all eligible beneficiaries of the PM Jan Arogya Scheme. He also urged the newly appointed officers to remain dedicated to their roles to ensure the effective implementation of healthcare schemes.

Expanding on the recruitment drives at Delhi hospitals, CM Gupta said that following sustained efforts by all stakeholders, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi, has issued appointment letters to 1,388 nursing officers and 41 paramedical staff selected through the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). So far, 1,270 candidates have accepted the offers, and their document verification is currently in progress. As of July 3, 2025, as many as 557 Nursing Officers and 20 Paramedical Officials have completed document verification, she added.

Gupta also informed the gathering that similar efforts are underway to fill existing and anticipated vacancies for doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff arising from retirements, promotions, and newly created posts.

To boost outreach and accelerate the registration process for Ayushman Cards, 70 IEC (Information, Education & Communication) vans equipped with on-the-spot registration facilities and awareness materials will be deployed across all 70 Assembly constituencies. Each constituency will have one dedicated van for 30 days, targeting eligible low-income families and senior citizens.