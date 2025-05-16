Delhi Fire Services to become nation’s most advanced, says CM

As part of the ongoing efforts to upgrade the city’s firefighting infrastructure, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inspected the latest indigenously developed fire-fighting robots, vehicles, and state-of-the-art equipment intended to bolster the capabilities of Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The Chief Minister stated that the firefighting infrastructure inherited from previous administrations was in a severely dilapidated state, which hindered firefighters from responding effectively to numerous fire incidents in the past.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to public safety through technological advancement, she assured that DFS will soon be equipped with water bowsers, high-tech fire towers, Hazmat vans, robotic fire-fighters, drones, and aerial ladder platforms—positioning it among the most advanced firefighting forces in the world.

Gupta alleged that due to the failures of previous governments, citizens were long deprived of essential fire safety measures.

“Our government is now focused on equipping the fire department with cutting-edge machinery and modern systems,” she said. “These include robotic fire-fighting units and advanced tools that will not only reduce response time but significantly enhance firefighting capacity.”

She further emphasized that the government has allocated a dedicated budget of Rs 110 crore this year for the procurement of modern vehicles and firefighting equipment, aiming to strengthen DFS operations.

A demonstration of the new equipment was held at the Secretariat on Friday, attended by the Chief Minister and Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood.

Personnel showcased the ARMOUR (Automated Robotic Mist Omni Utility Rakshak), a fire-fighting robot, along with portable high-pressure water mist systems.

CM Gupta highlighted the Delhi government’s resolve to equip the fire department not only with the best resources in the country but also with world-class firefighting technology.

“In a city like Delhi, the fire department must be capable of deploying the most advanced systems to handle emergencies immediately,” she stressed.

She added that with these modern systems in place, the lives of fire personnel will be better protected, and rapid responses to fire emergencies will become more feasible. “The advanced machines will make Delhi’s fire services more capable, efficient, and safer,” she said.

Highlighting the challenges posed by Delhi’s narrow lanes and congested areas—often hotspots for fire incidents—Gupta noted that robotic fire-fighting systems would be particularly effective in such environments.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Ashish Sood said, “The government is consistently working to develop the country’s most advanced firefighting infrastructure. Our goal is to provide modern services to the people of Delhi while ensuring the utmost safety of our fire personnel.”