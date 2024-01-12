Delhi experiences season’s coldest morning as mercury plummets to 3.9 degrees C

Even as cold wave conditions continued to batter Delhi’ites, the city on Friday recorded the coldest morning of the season as bone-chilling cold benumbed the people when they got out of bed.

The minimum temperature on Friday was 3.9 degrees Celsius, the weather department said, adding it was the lowest so far in the season.

Meanwhile, dense fog affected the road and rail traffic. Around 20 trains reportedly arrived late in Delhi.

According to the India Meteorological Department, there is no immediate respite from the chill in sight as the cold wave is likely to continue in the coming days.

The saving grace for the city was that there was a mainly clear sky on Friday with the temperature rising to a maximum of 19.3 degrees Celsius. However, this too was a notch below season’s average.

The weatherman has forecast dense fog for Saturday morning with minimum temperature hovering around 5 degrees Celsius.

Icy winds blew at a speed of up to 7.4 km/hr on Friday, the IITM said.

The chilly winds made kept many indoors while the homeless had no option but to brave the vagaries of nature. Two-wheeler riders had tough time taking on the breeze head-on.

Accorind to the IMD, the minimum temperature is likely to be in the range of 3-7 degree Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, south Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets of Bihar, for coming few days.