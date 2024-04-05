Delhi excise scam conspiracy of BJP to put Kejriwal in jail: Sanjay Singh

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said the so-called Delhi excise policy scam is an invention of the BJP and a means to put AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind the bars.

Addressing a press conference here, he talked extensively about the conspiracy behind the scam, and the “connection” between senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy. He also talked about how Reddy was later given a ticket to contest the upcoming general election by the BJP’s ally TDP in Andhra Pradesh.

He further claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has a total of 10 statements by Reddy and his son, and out of these, Kejriwal’s name was mentioned in only one statement.

Singh said Reddy’s son was jailed for five months and tortured to give the statement against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo. “Later, a statement against Kejriwal was extracted, and his father was given a ticket to contest the polls,” he said.

“Magunta Reddy gave three statements, and his son Raghav Magunta seven statements. On September 16, when he (Magunta) was first asked by the ED if he knew Arvind Kejriwal, he told the truth and said he met the chief minister with regard to a charitable trust land. But after that, his son was arrested and after five months of keeping him in jail, his father changed his statement,” the AAP leader said.

On Sarath Reddy, Singh said his residence was searched by the ED on November 9, 2022, and he told the agency sleuths that he had not met the AAP chief. However, after being in jail for about six months, he broke down and changed his statement and spoke against Kejriwal, the AAP leader added.

Meanwhile, Singh who was also arrested by the ED in the liquor policy case on October 4, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday and walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 from his residence after being quizzed for about two hours by the ED and is presently under judicial custody. He is lodged at the Tihar prisons till April 15.