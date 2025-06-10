Health services in UP in a shambles: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has raised serious concern over the deteriorating health services in Uttar Pradesh and blamed the BJP government in the state for its insensitivity to deal with the situation.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the AAP leader alleged that 25 to 30 children are dying due to lack of CPAP ventilator every month in Badaun women hospital.

According to media reports, the ventilator of Ceepack was brought here, but the staff was not trained to run it and the children continued to die. “It is shameful that the hospital staff could not be given training for so long. This is criminal negligence. Whoever is responsible, the government should file a case and take action,” he demanded.

Sanjay Singh said a scam is taking place in the Ayushman scheme and a case has been registered at Hazratganj in Lucknow where in the name of 6,239 patients, 39 hospitals were paid Rs 10 crore. He said the X-ray is being given on paper in the hospital in Sultanpur.

Citing a BBC report, the AAP MP said 82 people died in Kumbh but the government has hidden the figures. The government intentionally showed a small number of dead in the stampede, he alleged.